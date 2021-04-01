Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Gap Up to $24.52

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.52, but opened at $26.00. Aemetis shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 14,326 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.72 million, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.09.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

