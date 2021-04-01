ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Gap Up to $24.41

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.41, but opened at $26.64. ADC Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 881 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $925,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,921,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

