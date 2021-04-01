Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Announces Earnings Results

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%.

NYSE AYI opened at $165.00 on Thursday. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.37.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

