HealthEquity (HQY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

HealthEquity (NASDAQ: HQY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/29/2021 – HealthEquity had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – HealthEquity had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $77.00 to $80.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $77.00 to $80.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $100.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – HealthEquity had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

2/9/2021 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $92.00.

HealthEquity stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.90. 2,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,378.28, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Get HealthEquity Inc alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $135,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,758. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $429,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,291,572.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 220,266 shares of company stock valued at $18,602,792 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1,339.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.