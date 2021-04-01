AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.65.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after buying an additional 65,084 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,264,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $1,133,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,514,314. The stock has a market cap of $190.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $71.43 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.