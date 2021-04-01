Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Position Increased by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 922.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Atlassian by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 90.9% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in Atlassian by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $212.87 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $126.54 and a twelve month high of $262.40. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.44, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.36.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.94.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

