Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,516 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 18,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 186,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,156,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.71.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $150.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 94.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.76. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $157.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

