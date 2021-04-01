First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,638,000 after buying an additional 566,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,408,000 after acquiring an additional 488,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,693,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,563,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,877,000 after acquiring an additional 198,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,558,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $45.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

