Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Takes Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,200,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,826,000 after buying an additional 199,981 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,074,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,636,000 after buying an additional 81,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 447.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,829,000 after purchasing an additional 660,600 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.1% in the third quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 640,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 88,012 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $54.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.32. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.82 million. On average, analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

