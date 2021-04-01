Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 678 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

PFF stock opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $38.71.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.