Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 1,406 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $2,529,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 227,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31,767 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

Waste Management stock opened at $129.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.90 and a 12 month high of $131.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.46. The firm has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

