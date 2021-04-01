Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases 28,615 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 104.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,615 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLUU. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,685 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the third quarter worth $9,990,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,266,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 148.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 955,098 shares during the period. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,538,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 836,463 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLUU stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

GLUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.90 to $10.40 in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Benchmark cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

