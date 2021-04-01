Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 11,066 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cloudera by 403.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 58,723 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Cloudera in the third quarter worth $130,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 11.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera in the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $637,920.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,480.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $347,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,311 shares of company stock worth $10,196,363 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLDR. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

