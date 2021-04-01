Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Acquires 926 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth $305,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total transaction of $1,496,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at $54,855,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $249,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,343.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,312 shares of company stock worth $13,050,713 over the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.15.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $171.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.77 and a 52-week high of $230.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of -192.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.38 and its 200 day moving average is $175.15.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

