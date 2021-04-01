National Pension Service Has $102.54 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 492,575 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Cigna were worth $102,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cigna by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,214,137,000 after buying an additional 122,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,968,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,822,385,000 after acquiring an additional 366,443 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after acquiring an additional 588,589 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,628,000 after purchasing an additional 873,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,993 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,371 shares of company stock valued at $35,980,550 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $239.58. 5,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.11 and its 200-day moving average is $204.83. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $248.84.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

