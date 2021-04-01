National Pension Service Buys 49,155 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,452,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,155 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in The Southern were worth $89,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

SO traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $61.78. 30,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,070,330. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.