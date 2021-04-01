The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in The Kroger by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

In other The Kroger news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,801.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,071 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

