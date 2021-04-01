Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Holdings Trimmed by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $1,330,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,993,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,682,000 after buying an additional 658,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 48,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 17,026 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,250 shares of company stock worth $2,136,260 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.65.

NYSE:CNC opened at $63.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.