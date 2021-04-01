Sculptor Capital LP Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $773,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,060,000.

NASDAQ JYAC remained flat at $$9.84 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,476. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

