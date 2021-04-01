97,700 Shares in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Purchased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Zynga by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 39,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynga stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.38. 90,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,118,516. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -340.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $9,790,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,541,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,088,524.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $87,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,173.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,800,963 shares of company stock valued at $29,171,899 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

