8,500 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,307,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $1,868,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Bank of America cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

NYSE:CB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.18. 11,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,501. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The company has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

