Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.40. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.55 and a 52 week high of $216.49.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $107,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,594.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

