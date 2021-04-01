Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 110,323 Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110,323 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 35,087 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BCH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.72. 412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,017. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $25.12.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3844 per share. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Banco de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 24.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on BCH. TheStreet raised Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Wholesale Banking; Treasury and Money Market Operations; and Subsidiaries. The Retail Banking segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines and mortgage loans.

