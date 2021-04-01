KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 137.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Unilever by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in Unilever by 4.3% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Unilever by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.78. 39,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,913. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.78. The firm has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

