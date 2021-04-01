Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.70), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.04. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,867. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $135.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 7.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

