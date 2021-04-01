Ruff Hits Market Cap of $16.64 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, Ruff has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One Ruff token can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Ruff has a market cap of $16.64 million and $9.25 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00051286 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020661 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $378.21 or 0.00639299 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00068705 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.
- Holo (HOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00026096 BTC.
- Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC.
About Ruff
Buying and Selling Ruff
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
