Ruff Hits Market Cap of $16.64 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, Ruff has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One Ruff token can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Ruff has a market cap of $16.64 million and $9.25 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ruff

Ruff is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ruff

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

