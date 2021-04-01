Contrasting Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) & Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) and Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Focus Universal and Mesa Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Universal 0 0 0 0 N/A Mesa Laboratories 0 2 0 0 2.00

Mesa Laboratories has a consensus target price of $273.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.87%. Given Mesa Laboratories’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mesa Laboratories is more favorable than Focus Universal.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of Mesa Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 63.1% of Focus Universal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Mesa Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Focus Universal has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesa Laboratories has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Focus Universal and Mesa Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Universal -198.95% -54.89% -49.57% Mesa Laboratories -2.04% 6.39% 3.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Focus Universal and Mesa Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Universal $1.46 million 119.23 -$3.18 million N/A N/A Mesa Laboratories $117.69 million 10.85 $1.35 million $4.21 59.13

Mesa Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Focus Universal.

Summary

Mesa Laboratories beats Focus Universal on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Focus Universal

Focus Universal Inc. develops and manufactures smart instrumentation platform and device. The company offers Ubiquitor, a wireless sensor device with a universal sensor node and gateway system that uses a computer or mobile device as the output display module that displays the readings of various probe modules. Its smart instrumentation platform (USIP) utilizes mobile devices or computers to communicate with smart devices, such as sensors, probes, and controllers to monitor and control any functions. The company also offers digital sensors and horticultural sensors, as well as universal smart controller (USC), a controller device. Further, it provides filter and handheld meter products, including fan speed adjuster, carbon filter, and HEPA filtration devices, as well as digital light and quantum par meters. Focus Universal Inc. sells its air filtration systems through distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Ontario, California.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services. This segment also provides chemical and cleaning indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and cleaning processes. Its Instruments segment offers data loggers used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air sampling; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness. This segment's products are used in healthcare, pharmaceutical, medical device, food and beverage, industrial hygiene, and environmental air sampling industries. The company's Biopharmaceutical Development segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes automated solutions for protein analysis, which include analysis equipment, CDs, kits, and buffers; and peptide synthesizers to automate chemically synthesized peptides that are used in the creation of peptide therapies, biomaterials, cosmetics, and general research. Its Continuous Monitoring segment offers systems, which are used to monitor temperature, humidity, and differential pressure for use in hospitals, pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, blood banks, pharmacies, and laboratory environments. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

