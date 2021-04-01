Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $2.65 Million in Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,062,000.

OTCMKTS MOTNU opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $11.21.

Motion Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intend to focus on the telematics industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software technology solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and connected vehicle applications.

