Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 46,027 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 1,084.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,027 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 43,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $2,920,429.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 120,811 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $369,166.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $64.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

