Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Short Interest Update

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,960,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 15,020,000 shares. Currently, 17.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUTU stock traded down $5.66 on Thursday, hitting $153.16. The stock had a trading volume of 66,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,570,271. Futu has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $204.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.27. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 189.07 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUTU. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BOCOM International began coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, 86 Research cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

