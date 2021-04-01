US Financial Advisors LLC Takes $268,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 303,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 50,767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 800,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,493,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 187,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.