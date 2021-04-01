4,243 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $77.27 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a PE ratio of -66.61, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.