Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the February 28th total of 203,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FDUS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

FDUS stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 99,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,692. The company has a market capitalization of $380.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.11%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.