Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 88.25% and a negative return on equity of 393.40%.

Shares of EAST opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. Eastside Distilling has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastside Distilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides gin under the brands of Big Bottom The Ninety One Gin, Big Bottom Navy Strength, Big Bottom Barrel Finished Gin, and Big Bottom London Dry Gin; rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Blanco Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia Reposado Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia AÃ±ejo Tequila, and AzuÃ±ia Black brands; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka, Portland Potato Vodka Â- Marionberry, and Portland Potato Vodka Â- Habanero brand names.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.