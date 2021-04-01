Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Short Interest Update

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 814,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FREQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $79.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.35. 5,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $58.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $390,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 34,104 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $1,132,593.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,883,348.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,374 shares of company stock valued at $5,021,715 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 411.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

