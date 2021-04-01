Symmetry Partners LLC Has $975,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in The Allstate by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.36.

NYSE:ALL opened at $114.90 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $83.75 and a 12-month high of $118.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.01.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

