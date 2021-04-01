Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 13,908 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter.

XSLV stock opened at $45.89 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.07.

