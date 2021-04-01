Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 12,221 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,221 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,648 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9,698.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,063,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7,732.8% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,462,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,377,188 shares of company stock valued at $81,392,180. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of SCHW opened at $65.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $117.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $68.21.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

