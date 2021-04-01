Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 2,859 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI stock opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

