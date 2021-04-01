Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 395 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $4,384,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $6,876,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.31.

MCK stock opened at $195.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.06. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $121.15 and a 52 week high of $198.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

