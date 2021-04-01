56,699 Shares in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAIN. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.85.

HAIN stock opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 167.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.83. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

