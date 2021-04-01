Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 88,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.71.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

