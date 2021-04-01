Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,444 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,160,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,795,000 after purchasing an additional 158,269 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $55,309,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,314 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,965 shares of company stock valued at $262,562. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JBLU opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBLU. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.