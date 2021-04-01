1,381 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 462.5% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $178.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $189.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.88 and a 200-day moving average of $159.37.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

