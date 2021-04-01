Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,800 Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

NVTA opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average is $46.23. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $217,592.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 16,051 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $688,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,441 shares of company stock worth $5,617,770. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

