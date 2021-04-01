Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,415 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,038,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $4,361,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,229,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,527,000 after purchasing an additional 159,058 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

NYCB stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. UBS Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.08.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

