Intellectus Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,224 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,543.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 132,771 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $7,967,587.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,285,260 shares of company stock worth $139,357,209. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.46.

Shares of STX opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.31. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

