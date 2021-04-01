Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 109 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,541 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,508,000 after acquiring an additional 579,369 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,287.4% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 413,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $136,044,000 after purchasing an additional 395,742 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $89,993,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,820,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $306.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.77 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.78.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Argus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.69.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.