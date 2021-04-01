Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Delcath Systems stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45.

DCTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

