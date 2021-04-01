Brokerages Set InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Target Price at $29.80

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INNV. Barclays began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Shares of InnovAge stock opened at $25.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. InnovAge has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.10.

In other news, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Maureen Hewitt acquired 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $248,897.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.